Police watchdog investigating incident in Revelstoke

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating an incident involving the Revelstoke RCMP. (Black Press-file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating an incident that occurred in Revelstoke.

On Dec. 13, at around midnight, a Revelstoke RCMP officer observed a man, with no helmet, operating a snowmobile on Victoria Rd.

Reportedly, the man sped away, turning onto a one-way street.

The officer followed and found the snowmobile, which appeared to have collided with a parked commercial vehicle.

The operator was located a short distance away, suffering from injuries. He was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The IIO will be investigating the incident and actions of the police officer.

The IIO is a civilian-led police oversight agency responsible for conducting investigations of serious harm that may have been the result or the actions, or inaction, of a police officer, whether on or off duty.

