Police watchdog investigates officer involved crash in Okanagan

A collision between an off-duty police officer and a cyclist in Kelowna, is now being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO).
The incident happened about 3:30 a.m. May 25 on Harvey Avenue.
The man on the bike was taken to t to Kelowna General Hospital, where it was determined he had suffered serious injuries.
The IIO is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.
