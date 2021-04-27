Salmon Arm RCMP investigated by police watchdog after woman critically injured. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP investigated by police watchdog after woman critically injured. (File photo)

Police watchdog investigates after woman critically injured in the Shuswap

Report states woman’s vehicle in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) has been notified of an incident in the Shuswap that resulted in serious injury to a woman.

A news release issued by the BC RCMP stated that just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, officers from the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment were called to a possible domestic disturbance at a residence in the 700 block of Abbington Lane in Tappen. A second caller reported a blue Pontiac Vibe might have been associated with the disturbance.

While en route to the scene, police reported seeing a blue Pontiac Vibe travelling at a high speed in the opposite direction on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The officers stopped, changed direction and later located the Vibe, east of Sandy Point Road, where it had been involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the Vibe, a woman, suffered critical injuries. She was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.

IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions are linked to the woman’s injury. Because of the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released by police.

The IIO BC is a civilian-led police oversight agency responsible for conducting investigations into incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions of a police officer, whether on or off duty.

Read more: Salmon Arm artisan, business owner shares PTSD experience to support others

Read more: Truck driver fined following Highway 1 collision west of Sicamous

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$12.8 million Okanagan home listing sparks racist, hateful comments
Next story
Vernon’s coveted Chelsea Estate lakefront property sold

Just Posted

FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
96 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Currently, there are 40 individuals hospitalized due to the virus in Interior Health

RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a woman inside a Vernon home at The Rise. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Vernon man charged with manslaughter out on bail

Arraignment hearing scheduled for next month in Heather Barker case

Len Wood middle school is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure on April 12-15 and 19-21. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID-19 exposure at Armstrong school

Also exposures at Salmon Arm school, Lake Country and Kelowna

The coveted Chelsea Estate lands — 234 acres of Okanagan Lake shoreline on Cameron Road — is now listed as sold April 27, 2021. (Colliers International photo)
Vernon’s coveted Chelsea Estate lakefront property sold

Thousands had petitioned to have the province purchase the lands to expand Ellison Park

Scooters are coming to Kelowna after the city penned a deal with Spin, a San Francisco-based company. (Spin)
Vernon on board with electric scooter program

Attempts to keep them off sidewalks sidelined

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
Kelowna mask manufacturer to produce MRI-compatible, anti-fogging masks

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

A grass fire is spreading behind a vineyard on Road 21 in Osoyoos. (Sandy Steck Photography)
Large grassfire burning in Osoyoos

The fire is spreading off Road 21 behind a house

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Salmon Arm RCMP investigated by police watchdog after woman critically injured. (File photo)
Police watchdog investigates after woman critically injured in the Shuswap

Report states woman’s vehicle in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging people to stay at home and respect the provincial travel restrictions. (Summerland Review file photo)
Stay at home, Summerland mayor urges

Toni Boot asks community to abide by provincial travel restrictions

Most Read