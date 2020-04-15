Police watchdog investigates after man seriously injured during arrest near Sicamous

The incident took place around noon on Tuesday, April 14

The Independent Investigations Office is investigating an April 14 incident near Sicamous that led to serious injuries for a man who was apprehended by police. (File photo)

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is looking into an incident involving the Sicamous RCMP.

The civilian agency, which investigates incidents where people are seriously harmed or killed during interactions with police, opened an investigation after a man suffered serious injuries while being apprehended by the Sicamous RCMP on April 14.

Read More: Chase Fire Department responds to grass fire on Trans-Canada Highway

Read More: B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

According to the police watchdog, officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person on a Forest Service Road off Highway 97A near Sicamous around noon. Information provided by a caller led the RCMP to believe that the suspicious person in question was a man known to police with outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The IIO describes the injuries sustained by the man as he was being apprehended as serious but not life-threatening.

The investigation will determine what role if any the officers’ actions or inaction played in the harm the man suffered.

Read More: Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

Read More: Column: Salmon Arm Secondary grads making a difference in our complicated world



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP