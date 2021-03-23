Watchdog clears RCMP officer at centre of 2 lawsuits in chaotic traffic stop arrest

Const. Julius Prommer is also facing a lawsuit for what the claimant called an “unprovoked attack”

RCMP did not commit offence in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)

B.C.’s police watchdog has determined a Mountie who seriously injured a Lake Country driver during a traffic stop did not do anything wrong.

On Sept. 11, 2020, police pulled over a vehicle on Highway 97 near Lodge Road, where “an interaction” occurred resulting in the driver sustaining serious injury, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. stated.

That incident resulted in Dustin Blondin filing a lawsuit against Const. Julius Prommer a few weeks later for what he called an “unprovoked attack.”

The claim alleged Const. Julius Prommer assaulted him during his arrest for speeding, breaking his hand after being thrown to the ground.

The IIO began investigating the incident shortly after the lawsuit was publicized.

READ MORE: Kelowna man injured during arrest sues RCMP

In February 2021, more than four months after news of this claim, Kelowna RCMP refuted claims a Lake Country police officer assaulted Blondin during the arrest.

RCMP claimed Blondin became belligerent after being told his vehicle would be impounded for speeding. According to RCMP, he allegedly attempted to kick another officer on scene over an argument about possessions in the vehicle. After this, RCMP attempted to arrest him for obstruction and assaulting a police officer. During the arrest, which involved him falling to the ground, RCMP state Blondin bit into Const. Prommer’s arm.

READ MORE: Lake Country Mountie accused of assault responds to civil lawsuit

The IIO has now determined Const. Prommer did not commit an offence with regards to the arrest of Blondin.

“… There are no reasonable grounds to believe that any officer has committed an offence. Accordingly, the matter will not be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges. The IIO investigation is now concluded.”

As the matter remains before civil court, the IIO stated they would not be commenting further.

Shortly after the first lawsuit was publicized, another person filed a claim alleging that Prommer broke her knee while checking on a noise complaint.

The two lawsuits against Prommer continue to wind through the courts and have not yet been tested through a trial.

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

READ MORE: Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP