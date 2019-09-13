Police warn against ‘vigilantism’ as Scotch Creek plans anti-crime meeting

Residents have expressed concern about squatters in a vacant rural home on the edge of Scotch Creek

Residents in the usually quiet community of Scotch Creek, B.C., have organized a community meeting to discuss an escalating crime problem, while RCMP warn residents against vigilantism.

The meeting on Saturday comes a week after apparent gunfire during a confrontation at an area home, and just days after an arson fire in the same location.

Residents have already expressed concern about squatters in a vacant rural home on the edge of Scotch Creek, about 80 kilometres east of Kamloops.

Jay Simpson, an area director for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, says there has also been a recent spike in crime around the town.

READ MORE: Arson suspected at Scotch Creek residence where shots fired days prior

RCMP say residents went to a home last weekend to confront its occupants about stolen property and what sounded like a gunshot was heard from inside, and days later a deliberately set fire damaged the home.

Chase RCMP Cpl. Scott Linklater said in a statement that they do not condone vigilantism and recommend the public leave investigations to the police.

Simpson says these sorts of issues are not unique to Scotch Creek, but crime is now affecting residents “on a daily basis,” and everyone has responsibility for alerting the authorities while looking out for neighbours and friends. (CHNL, CFJC)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Just Posted

RCMP searching for missing West Kelowna man

Dalton Evans’ family hasn’t heard from him in a few weeks

West Kelowna fire crews, RCMP respond to late-night incident near Okanagan Lake

Emergency crews were called to the Bear Creek Provincial Park area around 11:45 Thursday night

Local auto body shop raises over $53,000 for Kelowna’s Child Advocacy Centre

Boyd Autobody donated all the money raised from their Father’s Day Charity Car Show

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Kelowna job market taking a hit due to speculation tax: CHBA

CHBA-CO said the tax has led to a 22 per cent cut in residential construction work in Kelowna

Fashion Fridays: 10 effortlessly stylish items for fall

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

We are not ‘cold-blooded killers’: Penticton conservation officer

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Summerland cannabis store to open on Sept. 21

Approval process for Green Gaia took almost a year

Missing Falkland resident’s van found en route to Kamloops

Bjorn Collnes was last seen on Sept. 9, 2019

Rainbow crosswalk in Alberta defaced for fourth time with homophobic message

The crosswalk was repainted Thursday morning to remove traces of the spray-painted words

7-Eleven to let Slurpee lovers name their own price for charity

‘Every donation makes a difference,’ 7-Eleven vice president says

Ammonia leak triggers evacuation of B.C. hockey arena

The Comox Valley Sports Centre was evacuated Thursday evening while crews contained the leak

Most Read