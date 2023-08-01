File Photo

Police, tactical team respond to reports of armed man near Revelstoke

The incident has been ongoing since 10 a.m.

Local police and an Emergency Response Team are responding to reports of an armed man in the Revelstoke area.

The Revelstoke RCMP were alerted to a situation involving a ‘distraught’, armed man at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 1) morning.

Senior Media Relations Officer Sgt. Kris Clark said the situation was ‘contained’ by local police, but due to the nature of the incident, the Southeast District RCMP sent an Emergency Response Team to the scene.

While the exact location of the incident is not known, Sgt. Clark said that it happened on the outskirts of town.

Sicamous residents took to social media after seeing ‘lights flashing and sirens blaring’ in their community as the convoy made its way to Revelstoke.

Emergency Response Team officers use tactics, specialized weapons and equipment to resolve high-risk situations according to the RCMP.

The situation is still ongoing.

More to come.

