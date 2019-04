Five RCMP cars were seen outside 755 Academy Way Wednesday evening.

Kelowna RCMP were seen outside a residence on Academy Way early Wednesday evening.

Just after 6:30 p.m., witnesses in the area said that two men were taken away by the police. The RCMP have since cleared the area.

More details to come.

