UPDATE: Break and enter suspect confronted by home owner, owner attacked

Residents are reporting police are looking for a possible armed individual

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

A Lake Country man allegedly suffered injuries Thursday after confronting the person broke into his home.

Frontline members of the Lake Country RCMP responded just before 12:40 p.m. to a report of an assault in the 11300 block of Pretty Road.

“When the police arrived, the male victim reported that he had been a victim of a break of enter and had sustained minor injuries after confronting the male suspect,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster, in a press release.

“Frontline members immediately conducted patrols of the area in search of the suspect and received assistance from the Police Dog Service. The residence that was broken into has been secured and the Forensic Identification Section has been called in to gather and process evidence.”

The suspect is described as:

  • mid 20s
  • 5’8” tall
  • medium build
  • dressed all in black wearing an orange and yellow safety vest.

“The suspect left the house on foot and proceeded to a waiting nearby U-Haul vehicle that was used to flee the area,” said Foster.

Anyone with any information can contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

Frontline members of the Kelowna RCMP and Lake Country RCMP responded just after 12:40 p.m.to a report of an assault in the 11300 block of Pretty Road, Lake Country.

“Police officers are on scene and working to determine what occurred,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster General Investigation Section, West Kelowna.

Mounties are hoping to have more info in the next few hours.

UPDATE: 2:43 p.m.

Two unmarked police vehicles are parked outside a residence on Pretty Road.

Police can be seen inside the home speaking with an individual.

There are reports police are in the Davidson Road area with a canine unit.

———

Residents of Lake Country are claiming an armed individual is running through several neighbourhoods.

A local resident went to social media to explain police told her to stay inside and keep the doors locked.

Police are reported in the areas of Robinson Road and Pretty Road.

A reporter is headed to the scene.

More to come.

