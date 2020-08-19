Police situation in Vernon concludes

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have yet to make formal comment on incident

A member of the Vernon & Area Community Forum on Facebook shared a photograph of the police incident that had a portion of Brooks Lane blocked off Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Vernon. (Cora-Lee Lulu - Facebook)

A police situation around Okanagan Landing Road Wednesday evening appears to have come to an end shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses said police surrounded a secondary home on Brooks Lane and neighbours said they heard flash bangs go off around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19.

Several police vehicles and armed officers clad in camouflage were scene around a residence on Brooks Lane.

Numerous neighbours watched the action take place from their driveways and shared information with curious bypassers.

“Cops wouldn’t give out any information other than the situation was dealt with and that the residents could go to bed peacefully,” Facebook user Cora-Lee Lulu shared on the Vernon & Area Community Forum. “They were fantastic.”

At around 5:45 p.m., Aug. 19, a witness reported they saw two RCMP Emergency Response Team vehicles racing toward Vernon from around Swan Lake.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has been contacted for further information.

More information to come.

READ MORE: One home destroyed as Mount Christie wildfire grows to 1,400 hectares

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dies in Vernon collision