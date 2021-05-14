Superintendent Aaron Paradis, community services officer with the Surrey RCMP, during a media availability about a recent drug bust in Port Coquitlam. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Police seize 13 million ‘potentially fatal doses’ of pure fentanyl at B.C. drug lab

The evidence was seized at large, illicit drug manufacturing site in Port Coquitlam

Surrey RCMP say a “massive” drug bust highlights a co-ordinated approach to gangs and organized crime.

On April 19, police searched a commercial warehouse in the 1900-block of McLean Avenue in Port Coquitlam as part of an ongoing, multi-agency drug investigation.

Superintendent Aaron Paradis, Surrey RCMP community services officer, said police found a “large, illicit drug manufacturing site, containing multiple pieces of laboratory and drug manufacturing equipment.” He said officers also found 37 kilograms of chemicals “associated to the manufacturing of pure fentanyl.”

Paradis said based on the chemicals found, police experts estimate the “potential finished yield” would have been 26 kilograms of pure fentanyl. He added police experts believe the lab was “capable of producing this volume of pure fentanyl on a weekly basis.”

An illicit fatal street dose, Paradis noted, is estimated to be two milligrams.

“The seizure is approximately 13 million potentially fatal doses, which is equivalent of a fatal dose to more than two and a half times the population of British Columbia.”

B.C. seeking ways to ‘name and shame’ gangsters, minister says

