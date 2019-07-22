Police seek witnesses in fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 3

A 50-year-old Vancouver area man was killed in a motorcycle crash July 19 on Highway 3 near Princeton.

The accident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. near Whipsaw Creek.

RCMP are asking witnesses who either saw the crash, or the bike earlier in the evening, to come forward.

According to spokesman Corporal Mike Halskov the motorcycle was travelling east when the rider lost control on a sharp corner and collided “side-swipe” fashion with a west bound pick up truck.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Halskov said a couple of witnesses have suggested the bike was travelling at a high rate of speed previous to the collision and police would like more information.

South Okanagan Traffic Service and the B.C. Coroner are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the collision or the driving pattern of the Hayabusa motorcycle prior to the collision, including any dash camera video, is asked to contact SOTS in Keremeos at 250-499-2250.

Most Read