Police seek more witnesses to a streak of crimes

RCMP in Kelowna have arrested a Vernon native they allege to be responsible for a streak of disturbances and other related criminal acts carried out last Wednesday evening in Kelowna and are now calling for any additional witnesses to come forward to speak with investigators.

On Wednesday March 21, 2018 at 7:14 pm, Kelowna RCMP responded to multiple reports of an unknown aggressive male acting erratically in the area of Chapman Place and Rosemead Avenue, located on the outskirts of downtown Kelowna.

Police have learned that the male suspect, who allegedly not only threatened and chased strangers, also willfully damaged at least two motor vehicles in the area.

“Using descriptions provided by witnesses and victims, RCMP tracked down and arrested their suspect in the area of Ethel Street and Laurier Avenue, after a brief foot chase,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our investigators are interested in gathering all available evidence and would like to encourage any and all additional witnesses to come forward to police.”

“No one was physically harmed during any of the hostile encounters,” added Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tyler Fitzpatrick of Vernon, who was allegedly found to be in breach of his probation order, was held in police custody and taken before the courts. He has since been formally charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, breach of a probation order and four separate counts of assault with a weapon. He appears in Court next on March 29th.

If you witnessed any part of the related incidents and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

