Marshal Iwaasa, 26, was last seen by family in Lethbridge, Alta., on Nov. 17, 2019. (Police handout)

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Police are urging help from the public after the truck belonging to a missing Alberta man was found burned in Pemberton, B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, was last seen by family in Lethbridge, Alta., on Nov. 17, Calgary police said in a news release. He had told his family he was going to Calgary but has not been seen or heard from since.

On Monday, Pemberton RCMP were notified of a burned-out vehicle, a 2009 GMC Sierra with an Alberta license plate, located by a group of hikers in the area. Investigators believe the truck, bearing license plate BLL 1099, belonged to Iwaasa.

Iwaasa is described as 5’1” tall and about 170 pounds, with brown eyes, shoulder-length brown hair that is usually tired back and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, a grey toque, red high-top shoes and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pemberton RCMP or Calgary Police, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Santa to use helicopter to fly into Lake Country winery’s food bank fundraiser
Next story
Trial for accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven blaze will take place in 2020

Just Posted

Okanagan teams in the hunt at B.C. volleyball provincials

Boys and girls high school teams from across the Okanagan continue the trek to the championships

West Kelowna one step closer to getting new school

The Central Okanagan School Board has won appeal to investigate building new school on Webber Road

Fundraisers clash over Kelowna homelessness issue

‘We have the power to help make a change and a difference in our community’

Kelowna police search for suspect in armed robbery

A business on Gordon Drive was allegedly robbed Thursday morning

Prepare to be in awe by Okanagan artists

Vernon gallery celebrates valley talent with latest exhibit

Fashion Fridays: 5 ways to look festive – fast

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Scheer heads to Conservative heartland after a bruising week of challenges

Earlier in the week, Andrew Scheer had been blasted by party supporters in Montreal

‘Miraculous’ is how Salmon Arm woman describes her treatment for Parkinson’s

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

AIM Roads ready to tackle winter on Shuswap highways

Company brings innovative road maintenance technology to region

Trial for accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven blaze will take place in 2020

Next court appearance for man charged in 2018 arson set for new year

Hockey reckoning amid renewed call for independent body to probe abuse

Former Olympic skier Allison Forsyth says if such an organization had existed in the late 1990s

PHOTOS: Black Friday frenzy goes global – and not everyone’s happy

Many countries don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but they are participating in Black Friday consumerism

Morning Start: Did you hear about the largest museum heist in history earlier this week?

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 29

Most Read