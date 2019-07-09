Police have now identified this man in connection with a stolen bank card after seeking help on his identity from the public. (Contributed)

UPDATED: Alleged Okanagan fraud suspect identified

The suspect allegedly used a stolen bank card at a Armstrong gas station

UPDATED TUESDAY, JULY 9, 1:40 P.M.: The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP sought the public’s assistance today in identifying a fraud suspect. This suspect has since been identified and no further information is needed.

The Vernon RCMP would like to thank the citizens of Vernon who provided information on this suspect

ORIGINAL

Vernon RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man after he allegedly used a stolen bank card at an Armstrong gas station.

On Tuesday, June 12, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were informed that a bank card was stolen from a vehicle overnight and was allegedly used at local business in the Armstrong area. The suspect was seen on video surveillance making purchases using the alleged stolen bank card.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 45 – 50 years of age, about 5’10 tall (178 cm) with long blond hair tied back into a pony tail.

“In an effort to further our ongoing investigation, police are releasing an image taken by the business of the fraud suspect,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is to contact Const. Ryan Fletcher of the North Okanagan RCMP (Armstrong) at 250-546-3028 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Related: Vernon armed robbery suspect arrested in Enderby

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Food Bank makes over 6,000 food packs for Kelowna children in need

Just Posted

B.C. doctor shines a light on ways to protect yourself from the sun

Dr. Parveen Bhatti says sunscreen isn’t all that’s needed to shield you from harmful UV rays

Truck attempts swim at Kelowna boat launch, sinks

A truck was spotted a little too submerged at the downtown boat launch

Kelownians strip down to their skivvies for self-love

Social media influencer tours Canada to promote body positivity

Response from community has been ‘overwhelming’ to Taco Time petition

As of July 9, the petition has nearly 8,000 signees

RCMP suspect arson after pair of vehicle fires at same Kelowna residence

Two fires destroyed two cars in Rutland in an eight-day span

Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna

For 19 years, pro-life activists have protested every Tuesday

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

Jump from this South Okanagan bridge at your own risk

RDOS board votes to continue to allow jumping off KVR Bridge in Ok Falls

Police arrest couple after break-ins along Princeton Summerland Road

Officers recovered a dirt bike stolen from Princeton, travel trailer stolen from Kelowna

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Square dancing provides lifetime of fun and friends for Shuswap couple

BC Festival 2019 brings hundreds of dancers to Salmon Arm

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

Summerland to expand transit service

Evening bus service to and from Penticton will be added

B.C.’s 2019 forest fire season off to a slow, wet start

‘New normal’ of widespread wildfires fails to appear so far

Most Read