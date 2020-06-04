(File photo)

Police seek help identifying person of interest in Salmon Arm arson investigation

A fire in a garage was extinguished but it is being treated as an arson.

The Salmon Arm RCMP are seeking help from the public in identifying a person connected with an arson investigation.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on June 4 the police were called to assist the Salmon Arm fire department who were fighting a fire at a residence in the 3300-block of 10 Ave. NE. The blaze completely engulfed a garage workshop but the fire department stopped it from spreading to adjacent homes.

“Our investigators now believe the fire may have been deliberately set, and we are investigating the fire as an arson,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District.

“The investigation has yielded an image of an individual being considered a person of interest. His image was obtained from video surveillance footage captured in the area prior to the fire being discovered.”

The RCMP released an image of the person of interest from the security footage. The man caught on camera is described as tall and Caucasian with dark hair. He was seen wearing a black coat, black pants, dark coloured shoes, and a backwards grey baseball cap. The man was seen with a bicycle.

Anyone who may know the identity of the individual seen in the images captured by video surveillance, or who witnessed the incident and has not spoken to police yet is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


