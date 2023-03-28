Police seek help finding missing Vernon woman

Police in Vernon are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Vanessa Vanderest, 26, was last seen at her Vernon residence on March 21, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a press release.
Police have followed up on several leads, but Vanderest remains missing and police are “very concerned” for her health and well-being.
Vanderest is a Caucasian woman standing five-foot-seven and weighing 126 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vanessa Vanderest is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.