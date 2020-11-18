Police seek help finding missing Vernon man

George Ryan Lezard, 48, was last seen in Vernon on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing Vernon resident.

George Ryan Lezard was last seen in Vernon on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Lezard is described as a 48-year old man with black hair and brown eyes, standing five-foot-seven and weighing 260 pounds.

“Police are very concerned for George Lezard’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of George Lezard is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

