Kelowna RCMP

Police searching to identify owners of white sedan involved in Kelowna shooting

The victim of the shooting remains in hospital

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the owners of a white sedan that was allegedly involved in a shooting.

The police are currently conducting an investigation into the Jan. 31 shooting of a 49-year-old Kelowna man. The shooting, which took place inside a private residence along Baron Road in Kelowna, sent the victim to hospital in cardiac arrest and suffering from critical injuries. That victim continues to recover from those injuries, according to the RCMP in a news release.

As a result of their continued investigation, Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime has since recovered a white Chevrolet Malibu, four-door sedan, they have reason to believe was involved in the shooting, the release said.

“Our serious crime investigators remain committed to identifying the individual or individuals responsible for this violent crime,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who has knowledge of who would have been operating the Chevolet Malibu or an occupant inside that suspect vehicle on the night of the Baron Road shooting.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit tip line at 250-470-6236. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net if they possess information related to this suspect vehicle or the shooting.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
