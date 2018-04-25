Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

Mission RCMP are looking for 83-year-old Ralph Whitfield Morris, a convicted murderer who escaped from Mission Institution.

Police are searching for a convicted killer who has escaped a minimum security prison in Mission, B.C.

Correctional Service Canada says staff discovered Ralph Morris was missing during a count Wednesday morning.

The 83-year-old is serving a life sentence at Mission Institution for second-degree murder and escape from lawful custody.

The correctional service says RCMP were contacted as soon as Morris’s escape was discovered and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Morris is described as 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having a fair complexion, green eyes and grey hair.

The correctional service says it will investigate “the circumstances of this incident.”

The Canadian Press

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

