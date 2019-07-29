Police search Shuswap community for two bald men connected to Highway 1 collision

Salmon Arm RCMP say men may be attempting to hitch ride out of area

Police are searching Blind Bay for the occupants of a vehicle that was abandoned following a collision on Highway 1.

The single-vehicle collision was reported to police at approximately 12:30 p.m on Monday, July 29. The driver and passenger are reported to have left the scene.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West says officers are on the lookout for two bald men, who may be attempting to hitch a ride out of the area.

Anyone with information that might assist police in locating the men is asked to contact officers at the Salmon Arm detachment at 250-832-6044.

