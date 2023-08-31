Amy Ratcliffe

Police search for woman missing from Vernon

31-year-old last seen 5 days ago

A woman missing from Vernon hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Amy Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe, 31, was last seen on August 26.

She is approxiately five-foot-two-inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have seen or heard from her contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP searching for wanted man

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Missing womanRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Government scientists can’t explain dead fish on Kootenay Lake shores
Next story
Nanaimo woman wakes up to find drunken stranger passed out on her couch

Just Posted

The McDougall Creek wildfire blazes on in West Kelowna but a couple rainy nights in a row has helped crews battle the fire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
West Kelowna wildfire grows despite rainy weather

Kelowna’s Show n Shine event was rescheduled due to the Grouse Complex of wildfires in the Central Okanagan. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Show N Shine rescheduled means double feature in downtown Kelowna

The McDougall Creek wildfire started to burn and take down structures in West Kelowna on Thursday night, Aug. 17. (Joanne Zebroff/Facebook)
Casa Loma residents prepared for evacuation thanks to fire warden program

In four days, Vernon’s 100 Women Who Care raised $12,000 amongst members which, coupled with some private donations, became part of more than $21,000 raised to help evacuees and firefighters of wildfires in the Okanagan and Shuswap. (Contributed)
Vernon women spread care to evacuees and firefighters