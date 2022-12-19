Police search for wanted man in Okanagan

Police are on the hunt for a man known to hang around the Okanagan.

Johan Giesbrecht Friesen is wanted on outstanding warrants for dangerous driving, driving while impaired by alcohol, flight from police and obstruction of an officer.

The BC Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old Friesen.

He is five-foot-11-inches tall and weights approximately 194 pounds. He has a skull tattoo on both right and left arms and is known to wear a distinctive silver skull ring.

Friesen is known to hang around the Okanagan, Enderby, Armstrong and Vernon areas.

If you have information concerning his location or see him, contact the police or call 911.

