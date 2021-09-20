UPDATE: Police find vehicle linked to Enderby incident

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP released earlier Monday an image of suspect Kia Sportage

RCMP said late Monday afternoon, Sept. 20, they have found a 2008 Kia Sportage that was wanted in connection with an incident in Enderby. (RCMP)

UPDATE MONDAY SEPT. 20, 3:40 p.m. RCMP issued a one-line release Monday afternoon saying they have found the blue 2008 Kia Sportage and thanked the public for its assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are looking for a bright blue 2008 Kia Sportage linked to an ongoing investigation in the Enderby area.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received reports Monday, Sept. 20, of suspicious activity involving the vehicle on Back Enderby Road in Spallumcheen.

Police responded to the area around 11:30 a.m. but the vehicle had already fled.

“We are actively looking for the vehicle involved in this incident,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

Additional police resources are involved in the search for the vehicle, including an RCMP helicopter.

“Investigators are working to determine the circumstances around this incident and are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle.”

The vehicle has the plates KL087K.

“If you see this vehicle, do not approach it and call police immediately.”

