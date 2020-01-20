Police search for owner of another icy sailboat on Okanagan Lake

The frozen vessel was spotted near the 800 block of Manhattan Drive in Kelowna

The sailboat was found covered in ice against a lakeshore retaining wall in the 800 block of Manhattan Drive. (Contributed)

Another boat has been found stranded in icy Okanagan Lake waters.

Just one week after a boat was found frozen in place on the lake south of Summerland, Kelowna RCMP is looking for the rightful owner of another vessel that found its way to a lakeshore retaining wall near the 800 block of Manhattan Drive.

Investigators have so far been unsuccessful in locating the icy white sailboat’s owner and have not found any related lost or stolen property reports. To claim the boat, the owner will have to provide proof of ownership, a serial number and details surrounding the boat’s disappearance.

If this looks like it may be your boat, you are asked to contact the Kelowna at 250-762-3300 and provide file number 2020-2229.

