Police search for missing Kelowna woman

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing Kelowna resident.

Joenna Saunders was last heard from on Nov. 27 and reported to police as a missing person Dec. 4.

There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time. Since Saunder’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however, she remains missing, according to the RCMP in a news release. Police are concerned for Saunder’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Description of Saunders:

Caucasian woman;

27 years;

5 ft 4 in (163 cm);

150 lbs (68 kg);

black hair;

blue eyes;

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Saunders is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

