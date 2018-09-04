RCMP

Police search for Kelowna woman for attempted vehicle theft

The woman was seen Sept. 1 on Toovey Road

Kelowna RCMP is once again turning to the general public for their help, as investigators look to further their investigation by identifying a person of interest in an alleged mischief and attempt theft from motor vehicle.

On Sept. 1, just before 7 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of an overnight attempt theft from a vehicle parked in the private laneway of a residence located in the 1000 block of Toovey Road, according to RCMP in a news release.

“According to video surveillance installed nearby, the incident occurred just before 5 a.m. earlier that morning,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The surveillance cameras captured the unknown female as she crept into the carport structure, that the Ford Explorer pickup truck was parked inside of and opened the seemingly unlocked driver’s side door.”

It is believed the woman rummaged through the vehicles interior before she allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of loose change from inside the vehicle, the release said.

The suspect whose face was partially obstructed by the collar of her jacket, is described as a Caucasian female, of slender build, with light brown or strawberry blonde hair, wearing a black jacket, a pair of blue jeans, a set of knee pads and a pair of bright pink shoes.

If you see any suspicious persons or activities near your vehicle or in your neighbourhood, you are encouraged to call your local police immediately. RCMP also ask that vehicle owners contact police as soon as they discover a break-in has been committed to their vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bike thief sought in Kelowna
Next story
Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

Just Posted

Police search for Kelowna woman for attempted vehicle theft

The woman was seen Sept. 1 on Toovey Road

Bike thief sought in Kelowna

Police are looking for a break-and-enter suspect who stole a bike

Alleged thief nabbed in stolen vehicle in West Kelowna

The 38-year-old Kelowna man was held in police custody and faces potential charges.

West Kelowna break-and-enter suspect apprehended

West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a possible break and enter in progress Monday

Accident on Harvey Avenue causes traffic delays

The crash caused slight traffic delays this afternoon.

Back to school: Kids talk social media, the web and slang words

Kids and teens open about social media and online life

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Worst may be over for ‘B.C.’s worst fire season’

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Okanagan Heat rebound by drawing with Wolfpack

CIS Canada West men’s soccer action in Kelowna

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users have right to buy pot, just like others

Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed

Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017

The New Democrats have had a tough time establishing an campaign war chest

Four Black Press Media newspapers nominated for Jack Webster Awards

Teams were nominated for stories on sexual harassment, veterans and wildfires

Poll: The Federal Court of Appeal’s contentious pipeline ruling

We’re asking your thoughts on whether the Federal Court of Appeal made the right call.

Most Read