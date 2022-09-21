A 41-year-old man was found with severe burns in downtown Vernon Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A 41-year-old man was found with severe burns in downtown Vernon Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Police search for answers after man found with severe burns in Vernon

The 41-year-old man was taken to hospital and is in stable condition

Police are investigating after a man was found with serious burns in downtown Vernon Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2800 block of 35th Street shortly before 2 p.m. Sept. 18, where BC Emergency Health Services and Vernon Fire Rescue Services had responded to assist the man.

The 41-year-old man suffered severe burns to a large portion of his body. He was transported to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

“The cause of the man’s burns and the circumstances leading to his injuries have not yet been determined,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“We are seeking any information from the public that will assist us in furthering our investigation. Anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the incident, or anything suspicious, is asked to come forward and contact police,” Terleski added. “We are also asking businesses and residences in the area who have video surveillance to review it and report anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information or footage related to the investigation who has note yet spoken to police is asked to call 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2022-16761

READ MORE: Driver found sleeping in nearby bushes after crashing car on B.C. highway

READ MORE: Train derailment in downtown Revelstoke, CP investigation to be launched

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

PoliceRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Estimated 29,000 lethal fentanyl doses taken off Okanagan streets
Next story
Chilliwack women frightened by unexpected road block

Just Posted

Colin Basran speaks at a provincial news conference regarding safer communities in B.C. (Photo/Province of B.C. YouTube)
Kelowna’s rep on BC Mayors’ Caucus supports safer communities report

Beware of fraud scams in Kelowna, says RCMP

A month-long initiative by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in the Okanagan led to the seizure of illicit drugs, weapons, firearms, and cash while working to disrupt and lessen opportunities for gang violence (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Estimated 29,000 lethal fentanyl doses taken off Okanagan streets

Matt Maclaren serves up a cheese and wine pairing at Grate Cheesery. (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Great ‘Grate’ cheese comes to Kelowna