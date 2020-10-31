Police responding to stabbing at Kelowna fitness centre

One person is in hospital and another is in custody after a stabbing at H20 Fitness Centre in Kelowna on Saturday evening, Oct. 31.

Around 10 RCMP cruisers are present at the scene and a large section of the parking lot has been cordoned off.

A BC Transit bus is stopped in the taped-off area and transit supervisors are on scene.

According to RCMP officers on scene, the victim’s condition is unknown at this time. One person is in police custody.

Details regarding the incident remain unclear at this time.

More to come.

RCMP

