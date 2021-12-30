Police report receiving death threats on Christmas Day in North Shuswap

Christmas Day festivities for Chase RCMP and some residents of Anglemont were interrupted Dec. 25 when police report receiving death threats they thought could be acted on. (File photo)

Christmas Day was not filled with peace and goodwill for Chase RCMP and several North Shuswap residents.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of Chase RCMP reports that on Dec. 25 about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a weapon complaint in Anglemont. While police were at the scene attempting to assess and de-escalate the situation, death threats were made to the officers.

“Police believed the threats to be credible and that the subject had the means to immediately carry out those threats,” Kennedy wrote. “Police surrounded the house and attempted to convince the subject to surrender peacefully. Communications continued throughout the day, without measurable success. The RCMP Emergency Response Team attended, and the subject was ultimately safely taken into custody. No one was injured during this incident. This was not a hostage situation.”

Using an abundance of caution, neighbours were evacuated out of their homes to ensure their safety.

“Unfortunately, this meant cancelled Christmas plans and a stressful day for the neighbours,” Kennedy noted.

He said Chase officers were occupied with the investigation much of the day and well into the night.

“All things considered, Chase members were required to work over 28 hours of overtime on Christmas Day. Those were hours that would otherwise have been spent enjoying the holiday with family.

“Chase RCMP are grateful to the neighbours and community members who sacrificed their time on Christmas Day helping to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution,” he concluded.

