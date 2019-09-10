The Salmon Arm RCMP, assisted by an underwater recovery team, located and recovered the body of 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann who was killed in a speedboat crash on Sept. 1. (RCMP Image)

Police recover body of man killed in Shuswap Lake speedboat crash

RCMP report 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann’s body was loacted late in the evening on Sept. 9

The body of 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann who died following a collision between two speedboats on Sept. 1 was recovered by the RCMP on Monday, Sept. 9.

Hartmann had been missing since a pair of speedboats collided while travelling in tandem down Shuswap Lake after dark on Sept. 1.

Read More: Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family

Read More: Boat crash one of five weekend calls for Shuswap marine search and rescue

According to a press release, the Salmon Arm RCMP were assisted in their search by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT). The release states the URT located and recovered Hartmann’s body and worked closely with the BC Coroners Service to verify its identity.

“The BC Coroners Service is continuing to investigate the man’s death to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death,” the release states.

Read More: Police requesting public’s help following tragic Shuswap boat crash

Read More: Marine search and rescue less busy than previous summers on Shuswap Lake

A 25-year-old woman was injured in the crash but was pulled from the water and rushed to hospital.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas
Next story
Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Just Posted

West Kelowna’s Rotary Park to close for repairs

The park will be closed for some ‘much needed’ restoration and flood mitigation work

Kelowna charity hosts fundraiser for projects in Kenya

Under the African Sky will feature live guests who are running the projects on a daily basis.

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of B.C. opens office in Kelowna

The non-profit health and safety organization is now better equipped to service the Okanagan, it says

Proposed West Kelowna pot shop too close to elementary school: committee

How close is too close for a cannabis shop to be set… Continue reading

Housing experts meet for conference in Kelowna

The conference saw more than 150 housing officials from across B.C. on Monday

Experience the magic of Music Under Paris skies, in the Okanagan

Edie Daponte brings Edith Piaf show to town

Press day means all hands on deck in Vernon

President, director of sales work the press

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Okanagan golf tourney exceeds $2 million goal

10th anniversary event benefits Hospital Foundation in a big way

Summerland Fall Fair a celebration of agriculture

Weekend event featured tailgate party, agricultural displays and entertainment

Police recover body of man killed in Shuswap Lake speedboat crash

RCMP report 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann’s body was loacted late in the evening on Sept. 9

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Two arrested after illegally hiking over U.S. border near Osoyoos

U.S. Border Patrol said two Mexican citizens entered from Canada along Osoyoos border

Professional tracker, bloodhounds brought in to search for lost dog in Princeton

Mordy, a Labradoodle from Abbotsford, who has been missing in the area since Aug. 26.

Most Read