West Vancouver council is the elected decision-making body for the District and is comprised of the mayor and six councillors. (District of West Vancouver photo)

Police probe death threats targeting B.C. mayor, council

The threats were written in graffiti on large boards early Wednesday

Police are investigating death threats made towards West Vancouver mayor and council.

Officers responded to reports of graffiti at 1552 Esquimalt Avenue at about 9 a.m. Wednesday, West Vancouver police said in a news release Thursday. There, they found three large information boards for proposed apartment buildings defaced with spray paint reading “Kill Booth” and “Kill Council” in large letters.

The vandalized signs were removed immediately.

“This is very concerning for us,” Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said. “We take all reports of threats seriously, and an investigation has been launched in an effort to identify any suspects.”

Police believe the graffiti was made between Tuesday at 3 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 a.m.

ALSO READ: Racist graffiti targets vehicles, mailboxes and light posts in West Vancouver

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-925-7300 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

