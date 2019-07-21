Police on scene at Penticton beach

RCMP were at a what is believed to be a crime scene near Skaha Beach Sunday

RCMP officers are investigating an area near Wright’s Beach Camp and RV Park on Skaha Lake Sunday morning.

Three police vehicles were parked in front of the entrance to the park at 5:30 a.m. sirens having been heard about an hour earlier believed to be arriving at that location.

Read More: Two dead in two-vehicle crash between Revelstoke and Golden

Read More: Okanagan rainbow crosswalk defaced

There were reports on social media that a woman had heard a vehicle “squeal off and a man started yelling for help.”

A portion of the Skaha Beach walking path was closed near the area and yellow police tape section off the area however the beach itself was reportedly still open to the public.

Police were unavailable for comment at the time.

Read More: Community service ordered for Princeton man who stole from firefighters

Read More: July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry crop

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for Sunday

Just Posted

Lakestone community unveiled in Lake Country

Mayor Baker, MLA Norm Letnick and MP Stephen Fuhr joined in the ceremonial opening

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for Sunday

The forecast for the week ahead shows some rain but plenty of sun and warm tempertures.

Update: Structure fire reported in Kelowna industrial area put out

A structure fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. off Sexsmith Road

Kelowna e-scooter company foils downtown robberies

OGO Scooters staff helped return stolen property three times in 1st week of operations

Olympian brings women empowerment in sports to Kelowna

Two-time medalist Natalie Spooner joined the Girls Rock the Rink event

July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry crop

Cherry growers say this is the worst season they’ve seen in decades

Community service ordered for Princeton man who stole from firefighters

A young man who stole food and money from the Princeton Volunteer… Continue reading

Okanagan rainbow crosswalk defaced

Vandals cover colours with white paint in District of Coldstream sometime overnight Saturday

B.C. VIEWS: NDP pushes ahead with Crown forest redistribution

This isn’t the time for a radical Indigenous rights agenda

Two dead in two-vehicle crash between Revelstoke and Golden

RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash

Ottawa fights planned class action against RCMP for bullying, intimidation

The current case is more general, applying to employees, including men, who worked for the RCMP

Alberta judge denies B.C.’s bid to block ‘Turn Off the Taps’ bill

He said the proper venue for the disagreement is Federal Court

Hespeler had connection to Mennonite migration

Home in Summerland was built in 1907, moved when the highway was changed

Fajardo throws 2 touchdowns, Roughriders beat B.C. Lions 38-25

CFL rematch goes next week in Vancouver

Most Read