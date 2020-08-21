Police on RCMP patrol boat pull man out of choppy waters on Skaha Lake

Penticton Mounties recently rescued an elderly man on Skaha Lake after strong winds capsized his boat.

Reserve Consts. Kate Hansen and Cal Demerais were patrolling Skaha lake when they found the man’s overturned catamaran on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 8..

In a news release, RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said officers pulled the 70-year-old man onto their patrol boat from a spot on the lake some distance away from where his craft had flipped.

R/Consts. Hansen and Demerais were then able to right the man’s catamaran and return him to the vessel.

B.C. RCMP want to remind boaters to notify other people and adequately prepare before going on the water, Cpl. O’Donaghey said, stressing that boaters should always wear life-jackets.

 

