The Victoria Police Department. (File Photo)

Police officer in Victoria used lights and siren to get kids to school: report

The case was included in the annual report of B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner

A police officer in Victoria used her vehicle’s siren and emergency lights to get her children to school on time one morning.

That’s one of many police misconduct investigations in B.C. from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019, released this week in the annual report from the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.

READ ALSO: Misconduct cases up 65% across B.C.’s municipal police officers, report says

On Sept. 4, 2018, an officer strapped in her two children using one seat belt in the front seat of a police van, then activated the siren and emergency lights, and drove them to their elementary school. Several drivers pulled over to allow her through.

The commissioner recommended a verbal reprimand.

However, the report notes the officer left Victoria for reasons unrelated to policing – without notifying her supervisor and while in the midst of an investigation.

READ ALSO: Chief Constable Frank Elsner resigns from Victoria Police Department

READ ALSO: Discipline ruling upheld for ex-Victoria police chief Frank Elsner


