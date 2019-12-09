Traffic is backed up on Blanshard Street due to a police incident at the Congregation Emanu-El, Conservative Jewish Synagogue. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Police negotiate with man barricaded in Victoria synagogue

Children evacuated from daycare on site

The Victoria Police Department is in the midst of negotiations with a man barricaded on the second floor of the Congregation Emanu-El, Conservative Jewish Synagogue.

VicPD has portions of the roadway blocked as officers deal with the incident near Blanshard Street and Pandora Avenue.

Police were called for a man “suffering from a mental health crisis” in the building Monday at around 8:30 a.m. The Emergency Response Team was called in after the man made threats against police when they arrived, said Const. Matt Rutherford, VicPD spokesperson.

Children were evacuated from a daycare within the building.

Blanshard Street is currently down to one lane as negotiations continue.

More to come…

ALSO READ: Public asked not to share police location during active incidents

ALSO READ: ‘Norovirus-like’ outbreak interrupts Bantam hockey showcase in Greater Victoria


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Farm buildings drive value of Sumnmerland’s November building permits
Next story
No negligence in RCMP actions in B.C. teen’s overdose death: Watchdog

Just Posted

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson won’t run again in 2021

Thomson confirmed rumours he would not be seeking re-election on Monday

Central Okanagan residents cram the cruiser full of cash in Lake Country

Residents raised over $7,460 to help the less fortunate in the community

Two-vehicle collision on Spall Road and Harvey Avenue

The accident has slowed traffic down

Rockets’ Foote joins Canada’s best at World Junior selection camp

Team Canada’s first WJC game is against the Americans on Dec. 27 in Prague, Czech Republic

Rutland’s annual Christmas light-up brings the community together

The event is being held from 1 to 6 p.m. at Plazza 33 and Roxy Square

‘Kind of lacking:’ Injured Bronco wonders why Canada won’t fund spinal surgery

“I think if Canada can step in and advance this program”

Dance cancelled after Alberta teacher’s climate lesson prompts online threats

School district near Red Deer cancelled annual family dance due to Facebook comments

Man with possible ties to Kelowna wanted by Vernon RCMP

Dustin Kenneth Veselic may be connected to the Kelowna area

Feds not enforcing standards on Hungarian duck imports, B.C. farmer says

‘You have no way of knowing what’s in the bag’

Farm buildings drive value of Sumnmerland’s November building permits

Permits issued so far this year total $45,378,800

In surprise move, defence won’t call witnesses for accused in Abbotsford school killing

‘Change of instructions’ results in defence closing case without calling evidence

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

74% of 911 calls are from cellphones, so know your location: E-Comm

Cell tower triangulation generally only narrows location down to the block someone is calling from

No negligence in RCMP actions in B.C. teen’s overdose death: Watchdog

Police acted properly when they responded to the first reports of the boy being in distress

Most Read