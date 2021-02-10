Police nab suspected drunk driver speeding through Vernon

35-year-old man caught going 161 km/hr on Highway 97 north of Vernon

A 35-year-old man was slapped with a driving ban, faces charges after getting caught speeding through Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (RCMP)

A 35-year-old man suspected of being impaired was slapped with a 90-day driving ban Tuesday afternoon after failing to provide a breath sample after getting caught driving 161 km/hr along Highway 97 north of Vernon.

A BC Highway Patrol officer spotted the vehicle speed past and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop and continued southbound into Vernon crossing the centre line of the highway several times.

The officer quit pursing him and instead broadcast a description of the vehicle to other units in the area.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP members attempted to locate the vehicle and around 2 p.m., Feb. 9, police found it travelling southbound on 32 Street through the city.

Police monitored the vehicle as it travelled through Vernon until it was in a safe spot where officers could contain the vehicle.

“The dangerous actions of this individual posed a serious threat to the safety of our community,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was arrested, issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition for failing to provide a breath sample and faces potential charges of excessive speeding, drive without due care and failing to stop for police.

His vehicle was also impounded for 30 days.

“Removing impaired drivers from our roadways remains a priority for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and our partners at the BC Highway Patrol North Okanagan.”

