Police looking to identify West Kelowna bank robber

The RCMP are looking for a suspect who robbed a BMO

RCMP are seeking to further their investigation into a robbery committed at the BMO Bank of Montreal in West Kelowna Saturday afternoon.

On Dec. 9 shortly before 3:30 p.m., RCMP responded to reports of a robbery committed at the BMO Bank of Montreal located in the 3600 block of Gosset Road in West Kelowna, according to the RCMP.

Officers learned that a suspect entered the financial institution, passed a note to a bank teller and fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The police obtained images of the robbery suspect from the banks digital video surveillance system, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, and is releasing the images publicly in an effort to positively identify this individual.

The robbery suspect had been described to investigators as a Caucasian male, in his 20s, of slim build, less than six-feet tall. He was seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a red and black baseball cap, while carrying a black laptop case or briefcase.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online, or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

