Police look for suspects in early morning assault in downtown Kelowna

RCMP said the assault left a man seriously injured

A man is recovering after he was assaulted early Monday morning in downtown Kelowna.

RCMP are now looking for witnesses to the assault that occurred in the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue about 2:45 a.m. March 2.

According to police the man was discovered with serious injuries sustained from the assault. The man was transported to hospital and is receiving treatment.

“We are appealing for witnesses in this matter to step forward,” said. Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact us immediately.”

RCMP said investigators are currently trying to identify the suspect and events that led up to the incident.

If anyone has information on the assault, they’re asked to call Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

