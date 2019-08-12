Woman located after missing for five days

A Penticton woman who went missing from the Summerland area on Aug. 7 has been found.
Megan Roberts was located safe at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 11, according to RCMP Sgt. Carmen Penney in a media release.
Penticton RCMP members sat down with her and were impressed by her tale of survival, says the release.
“Due to her exceptional survival skills, she managed to survive almost five days in the bush,” Penney said. “She ate berries and moss and found water wherever she could.”
Police suspect that Roberts, 32, found herself walking towards Hedley, at one point following Hedley Creek in the dense forest. She was last seen by the friend walking away from the vehicle they had been travelling in on Bathville Road west of Summerland.
The friend eventually notified police after being unable to find her.
After making her way back up onto a forest service road, she was picked up Sunday afternoon by a truck and given a ride to Hedley.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.