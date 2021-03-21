Police investigation closes Highway 97 in West Kelowna

RCMP are asking people to avoid the area of Grizzly and Butt Road

Highway 97 between Butt Road and Grizzly Road is closed this Sunday morning as part of an ongoing police investigation.

It is unknown at this time how long the road closure will last, but RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

Details regarding the nature of the investigation will be released at a later time.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Shots fired at police in Penticton on Saturday

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.