The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting and vehicle fire. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Police investigating suspicious Vernon shooting and vehicle fire

RCMP suggest the shooting was targeted

RCMP are investigating after gun shots were fired into a residential building early Saturday.

Police received multiple reports of what was believed to be gunfire on the 4000-block of 34th Street around 5:30 a.m. Sept. 16.

Officers who responded confirmed several rounds had been discharged into a unit inside the building. The residence was occupied at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Witnesses described seeing a white, compact SUV fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. Police confirmed the vehicle to be a white, 2008-2012 Ford Escape.

Less than an hour later, at 6:20 a.m., police were notified of a vehicle fire on Buchanan Road in Coldstream. The vehicle was completely destroyed and appeared to be similar to the one involved in the shooting.

Investigators believe the incidents are related and are working to confirm the details.

“At this point in time, all indications from the ongoing investigation suggest this was a targeted incident,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “These types of reckless acts of violence jeopardize the safety of our entire community and it’s incredibly fortunate that no one was injured.”

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote police file 2023-16532. You can leave a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com or call anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Pop-up banner image