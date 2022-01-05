Police investigating sudden death in downtown Vernon

The intersection of 33rd Street and 32nd Ave is closed to foot and vehicle traffic

Members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating the scene of a sudden death downtown. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating after a body was found in downtown Vernon early Wednesday morning, Jan. 5.

Officers responded to a report of sudden death in the 3300-block of 32nd Ave around 2 a.m.

Police tape has closed off the intersection of 33rd Street and 32nd Avenue to foot and vehicle traffic and police are asking the public to avoid the area and choose alternate routes for travel at this time. The area is expected to remain closed for several hours as officers continue with their investigation.

The coroner and investigators are on scene at the Salvation Army House of Hope, behind Staples.

There is no additional information for release at this time and updates will be provided when available.

READ MORE: First shooting of 2022 in notorious Vernon neighbourhood

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

DeathRCMP