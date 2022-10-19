Vernon law courts. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Police investigating after threatening letters sent to Vernon law firms

Police received several reports of suspicious letters last week

Police are investigating after a suspicious threatening letter was sent to a number of law offices in Vernon.

Vernon RCMP media relations officer Chris Terleski said that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, police received several reports of the letters being delivered to local businesses.

“The letters were turned over to police and we are actively investigating the contents and attempting to determine their origin. Any reports of threats are taken seriously and treated as credible until determined otherwise,” Terleski said.

Terleski did not reveal the contents of the letter.

An employee at one Vernon law firm said she’d heard “every (law firm) in town” had been sent a copy of the letter.

Nixon Wenger partner Ryan Irving confirmed the law firm had received the letter.

“Nixon Wenger received two identical anonymous letters. Given the threatening nature of the letters, we alerted the RCMP and have been following their directions,” Irving said.

On Friday, Oct. 14, Vernon mayoral candidate Erik Olesen condemned the letter’s anonymous author.

“The recent news of threatening letters sent to lawyers across Vernon is deeply disturbing. We live in a free and democratic society and each one of us is entitled to our opinion, but that does not include threats of violence or intimidation,” he said in a statement.

