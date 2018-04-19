Police investigate suspicious Armstrong incident

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a suspicious occurrence that took place in Armstrong in late March.

Police received a report on Friday, March 30, of a suspicious incident involving an 11-year-old girl in the Wolfenden Terrace area. At approximately 4:30 p.m. that afternoon, the young girl was walking in the area when she was approached by a man driving a white pickup.

“The girl reported the male driver spoke to her and asked if she was lost and needed a ride home,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The girl declined the ride to which the driver then pulled up beside her and again offered her a ride, asking where she lived. The truck left the area south on Patterson Avenue after the girl met up with her friend who lives in the area.”

The driver is described as between 40 and 60 years of age, Caucasian with brown hair and a tuft of hair under his chin, wearing a camouflage jacket. The vehicle is described as an older model white pickup with a black stripe on the side.

At this time, police are asking the male driver to contact the Armstrong RCMP detachment in order to clarify his actions and hopefully shed some light on this reported incident.

“It is important to have ongoing conversations with children and teens about staying safe when they are away from home and the RCMP are reminding parents to reinforce the basic safety principals surrounding street-proofing their children,” said Brett. “Be honest with your kids and have a conversation about some of the things that would be useful for police when conducting an investigation of this nature. For example remembering a licence plate number, even if just one or two letters and or any distinguishing markings on the vehicle that may have stood out.”

For further information regarding street proofing safety tips visit the BC RCMP website.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Armstrong RCMP at 250-546-3028. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.