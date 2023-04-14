The Riverfront Pub and Grill is believed to be the target of an overnight shooting on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Google Street View)

The Riverfront Pub and Grill is believed to be the target of an overnight shooting on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Google Street View)

Police investigate shots fired into North Okanagan business

Police confirmed several rounds had been fired into the building

Police are investigating after shots were fired into a business in Grindrod last week.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski confirms a business owner called police to report that gunshots had been fired into their business sometime overnight on Tuesday, April 4.

Officers went to the business in the 6900 block of Highway 97A and found that several rounds had been fired into the building.

“Police believe this to be an isolated incident and are continuing to investigate. No additional information is available for release at this time,” Terleski said.

Police did not say which business was targeted, but judging by the address, it is believed to be the Riverfront Pub and Grill.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Enderby office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-838-6818 and quote police file 2023-1699, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokcrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Transit patrols boosted after teenager dies in Surrey, B.C., bus stabbing

READ MORE: Kelowna gunshot victim expected to survive with life-altering injuries

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

gunsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictPoliceRCMPRestaurants

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls reopens after multi-vehicle incident
Next story
B.C. doubles the amount of money available through new rural development fund

Just Posted

After 42 years, Sumac Ridge Estate Winery is closing its doors. The winery was the first estate winery in British Columbia. (Sumac Ridge Estate Winery Facebook page)
First B.C. estate winery located in Summerland closes its doors

Residents of Kelowna’s Tent City talk about what would help with cleanliness at the encampment. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna encampment ‘spring cleaning’ has residents asking for basic sanitation

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Kelowna man convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material, charged again

The Hells Angels Clubhouse in Kelowna. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
RCMP at Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse to ‘keep the peace’ amidst forfeiture