Screen grab of the alleged fight at the Kelowna Community Theatre. (YouTube)

Screen grab of the alleged fight at the Kelowna Community Theatre. (YouTube)

Police investigate fight at Steve-o show in Kelowna

The incident happened at the Kelowna Community Theatre Oct. 28

Warning: Video contains acts of violence

After a fight between several people broke out at a Kelowna Community Theatre on Friday (Oct. 28), police are now investigating.

The altercation took place during ‘Jackass’ star Steve-O’s performance of The Bucket List tour, where he was joking with the audience, telling stories about his life and career, and talking about stunts they weren’t allowed to go through with when filming the ‘Jackass’ movies.

However, according to a witness at the event who posted a video of the altercation online, there were hecklers in the audience that appeared drunk which sparked a fight between both men and women. One woman is seen throwing several punches at a person’s head.

The fight took place roughly 20 minutes before the 10 p.m. show started, according to a Facebook comment. The 10 p.m. show was his second of the night.

YouTuber “Miss K” said that a man was able to break up the fight but that she believed it went on for too long and took too much time for security or others to get involved.

Another commenter reported seeing several people disrupt the show and having to be asked to leave. Steve-O was apparently frustrated with the whole ordeal and others said he appeared disappointed.

A woman was seen leaving the theatre with two black eyes and a broken nose.

Police are now asking for the public’s assistance in bringing forward photos or video footage of the altercation to the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and referencing the file number 2022-67847.

READ MORE: Significant injuries following hit and run in Black Mountain

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultComedyKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Significant injuries following hit and run in Black Mountain
Next story
Ottawa police failed to follow procedure to get help during Freedom Convoy: Blair

Just Posted

Screen grab of the alleged fight at the Kelowna Community Theatre. (YouTube)
Police investigate fight at Steve-o show in Kelowna

RCMP look for information on hit and run (File photo)
Significant injuries following hit and run in Black Mountain

Halloween in Kelowna 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
PHOTOS: A happy Halloween in downtown Kelowna

Staff and residents at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission carved pumpkins to celebrate Halloween. (Submitted)
Bats, clown faces and more carved at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission