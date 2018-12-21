Facebook

Updated: West Kelowna man arrested after threatening police

Residents are reporting a heavy police presence

Update: 2 p.m.

The West Kelowna RCMP arrested a man at his West Kelowna home Friday afternoon, after receiving reports that the man allegedly made threats of violence towards police.

On Friday morning, Dec. 21, the West Kelowna RCMP received a report that 38-year-old West Kelowna man had allegedly uttered threats of violence against police. The man was believed to be in the Kelowna area and was eventually located at his home in the 3000 block of McMahon Road in West Kelowna late Friday morning.

Police believed that the man may have had access to firearms and took precautionary measures by containing the immediate area and seeking the support of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team. West Kelowna Fire Dept, gas utilities and city works staff were also notified after police confirmed that the man had damaged a natural gas line in the home.

Shortly after 12 p.m. the man was taken into custody without incident and the gas leak was safely taken care of.

The male was taken into police custody and transported to receive any required medical treatment and assessment required.

Update: 1:30 p.m.

Police are currently inside a house on Webber Road.

Original:

A police incident is unfolding in West Kelowna this afternoon.

Residents are reporting emergency crews and a heavy police presence, police are carrying assault rifles, on Webber Road.

According to a Facebook post, Justine Lafreniere reported that ghost cars, trucks and other vehicles are on the scene and road blocks have been set up on Webber and McNair Roads.

More to come.

