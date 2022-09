The highway reopened around 4 a.m. Sunday

An overnight police incident closed part of Highway 33 in Kelowna early Sunday morning.

Drive BC took to Twitter shortly after 1 a.m. to say the road was closed from Joe Riche Road to Goudie Road.

Details of the closure have not yet been released.

The highway was reopened to traffic just before 4 a.m.

Capital News has reached out to RCMP for more information.

