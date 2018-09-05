28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis.

UPDATE: Police ID Belgian tourist as woman found dead near Boston Bar

28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis from Belgium was traveling from Penticton to Vancouver when she was killed

Investigators are still searching for answers after a 28-year-old Belgian tourist was found dead near Boston Bar on Aug. 22.

At Wednesday press conference, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl. Frank Jang said that Amelie Christelle Sakkalis had been hitchhiking between Penticton and Vancouver when she was killed.

Sakkalis’ body was found 10 kilometres north of Boston Bar along Highway 1.

“We don’t know if she was going to Boston Bar,” Jang said.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions.”

Police believe that her death was not random but said they did not believe the public was at risk, nor that her death was linked to any other killings.

An autopsy has been performed, Jang said, but said he was unable to release any cause-of-death findings to the public.

Jang said that Sakkalis’ family had been told of her death and were coming to Canada to provide further details to police.

He was unable to tell media when Sakkalis arrived in Canada, why she had come here or if she had come alone.

However, Jang said that she had been reported missing to Penticton RCMP.

Jang said that a B.C. man initially arrested when the body was found has since been released but is still considered a person of interest.

Jang said that the man is cooperating with investigators and that police are aware of his whereabouts.

A white 1994 Chevrolet Astro van that was seized at the scene is “associated” with the person of interest.

No one has been charged in connection with the case.

“We’re hoping that somebody saw something,” said Jang. “Maybe she made a pitstop and someone got a glimpse of her.”

READ MORE: RCMP probe suspicious death after body found along Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon

“IHIT would like to speak with anyone that provided Miss Sakkalis a ride between Penticton and Boston Bar on August 22, 2018,” says Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT. “Amelie’s family has been notified of her murder and we urge anyone with information to come forward immediately to help provide answers.”

One man was arrested at the scene but was later released from custody.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

READ MORE: Investigators look to identify woman found dead near Boston Bar

